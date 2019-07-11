Africa's population to top the world - new UN data

Sub Saharan Africa will triple its population to become the world's most populous region by 2100, new data from the United Nations suggest.

The growth will be driven by some 10 countries including Kenya, whose population will balloon to 95 million in 2050 and about 150 million in 2100.

The UN called the population explosion "challenging" because it will happen in some of the poorest countries in the world.

In the region, the fastest population growth will happen in Nigeria, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Angola, Uganda, Niger, Kenya, Mozambique, and Madagascar in that order.

"Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to become the most populous of the eight geographic regions (SDG regions) around 2062," says the revised UN’s World Population Prospects 2019, released late last month.

The eight SDG regions are Sub Saharan Africa, Northern Africa and Western Asia, Central and Southern Asia, Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Oceania, Europe and Northern America, and Australia and New Zealand.

"Continued rapid population growth presents challenges for sustainable development," the UN said in its report.

"Most of the Least Developed Countries that are expected to double in population size are the world’s poorest countries."