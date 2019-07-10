Woman pushed from city matatu to be buried Saturday

The woman who died from severe bleeding after a tout pushed her out of a moving bus will be buried on Saturday at Uhanya village in Siaya.

On Tuesday, the Star visited her family in Nairobi's Huruma Estate where contributions to transport the body to Siaya are being conducted.

Florence Muthoni, a 28-year-old casino employee, died at Kenyatta National Hospital after the July 2 incident.

Police on Tuesday said the conductor of the Killeton Sacco matatu, which was plying the Kileleshwa-Lavington route, has also been arrested.

Muthoni's uncle John Chege urged the police to do speedy investigations to punish the culprits and warn other touts.

He said Muthoni left home in good health before they received the news of the incident.

"We received a call from Tourism Fund Valley Road security personnel who told us that Muthoni had been involved in an accident and she was in need of medical attention," Chege told the Star in Huruma on Tuesday.

"A good Samaritan called us, identified himself as Antony and rushed her to St Francis Hospital where she got first aid and later we met her there.”

Muthoni was later referred to KNH where nurses took time before attending to her despite severe pain she was in. The nurses later attended to her, did an X-Ray and she was discovered to have a crack on the skull and internal bleeding on the brain.

“My daughter was crying her head was in pain and that she needed painkillers. She also told me how the tout hit her on the head with a blunt metal and threw her outside the bus,” Muthoni's mother Beatrice Wanjiru told the Star.

Chege told the Star he reported the incident to Kilimani police station and together with the police, looked for the CCTV footage which showed Muthoni boarding the matatu at Yongli Casino in Hurligham.

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri said they now have both the driver and the tout in custody.

"All indicators are clear the Sacco is Killeton, we already have one suspect in custody. We are continuing with the investigations," he said.

Edited by R.Wamochie