Nzoia Sugar chair blocks 'green' MD from journalists

Journalists were left bewildered when Nzoia Sugar Company chairman Joash Wamang’oli blocked them from interviewing the new MD Wanjala Makokha.

When he announced Makokha's appointment yesterday, Wamang’oli said he is "green" and stopped him from responding to journalists' questions.

“Stop asking this guy mind-boggling questions. He is new here and very green. He knows nothing about sugar matters. We have brought him here to teach him on the Job," Wamang’oli told journalists.

"I don’t want him to respond because I'm protecting this industry. Do you want him to answer and bring the company down? I will end this press conference if you don’t do what I am telling you."

Makokha introduced himself to journalists at the press briefing, gave his CV and asked journalists if they had any questions.

A journalist asked what plans he had to revive the cash-strapped company that is grappling with feuds. As he tried to respond, Wamang’oli interjected and told journalists to stop asking the new MD questions because he had been brought to learn the job.

When journalists asked Wamang’oli to allow Makokha to give his roadmap, an angry Wamag’oli said if he answered it would bring issues. A surprised Makokha tried to plead with Wamang’oli to allow him respond to the questions in vain.

At that point, Wamang’oli called off the press conference. He said he was the one in charge of Nzoia and nobody should bother any other person.

The company is facing financial woes. Workers boycotted work last week owing to salary arrears for six months. Famers who delivered their cane to the firm have not been paid for more than eight months.

Makokha replaced Michael Kulundu who died in March. Kulundu was attacked by unknown people on January 2 and later succumbed to his injuries in a Nairobi hospital on March 7.

Makokha is an accountant by profession. He is a close associate of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. His appointment came as a surprise given that former Bungoma Agriculture executive Patrick Koyi was seen as the frontrunner.

Maintenance of Nzoia Sugar Company has not been done for almost two years and machines are not performing up to standard.

Speaking separately, farmers led by Peter Wekesa called on Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to degazette Wamang’oli as the board chairman. They accused him of being behind the woes at the firm.

“A long as Wamang’oli is still the chairman, it doesn’t matter how much money the government pumps into the factory. we will not see changes," he said.

Wekesa told Wamang’oli to allow the new MD to work rather than bullying him as he had done with previous managers.

