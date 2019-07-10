Close

BRIBERY CLAIMS

Narok Probox matatu drivers protest against traffic police

The irate drivers accused police in Narok of erecting illegal roadblocks along the road for extortion purposes.

In Summary

• Matatu operators claimed that each Probox was forced to part with Sh200 daily in order to operate on the route and that group chairmen had been threatened for protesting against the extortion.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
10 July 2019 - 00:00
A Toyota Probox
A Toyota Probox
Image: FILE

Public transport drivers who operate using the Toyota Probox cars yesterday barricaded the busy Narok –Mau- Nakuru road at Oloserian junction over alleged police harassment.

The protest interrupted traffic flow in the busy route for several hours. 

The irate drivers accused police in Narok of erecting illegal roadblocks along the road and using them to harass the Probox drivers into parting with bribes.

They further claimed that each Probox was forced to part with Sh200 daily in order to operate on the route and that group chairmen had been threatened for protesting against the extortion.

The drivers were seen harassing boda boda operators who came to the rescue of members of the public who had to walk long distances because of the disruption. 

Last month, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai issued a directive ordering the removal of police roadblocks across the country.

He directed that county police commanders be charged with the sole responsibility of approving the setting up of traffic checkpoints and other police roadblocks.

In addition, the regional and formation commanders, Mutyambai said, would now be held accountable for all misconduct by officers in their jurisdictions.

Contacted for comment, a senior police officer in Narok failed to confirm whether the said roadblock was legal but referred the Star to his superiors who could not be reached. 

Traffic rules bar small vehicles from carrying passengers unless they have the prerequisite licenses to operate as public service vehicles.

Narok North subcounty commander Authur Bunde called on the group to select a six-member group to discuss grievances with the area police chief. 

(edited by O. Owino)

