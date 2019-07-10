Kisumu NYS trainees 'lack food, school fees'

More than 400 NYS trainees want President Uhuru Kenyatta to tackle challenges facing them at Riat Institute of Advanced Technology in Kisumu.

The students say they are facing difficulties learning as they lack required materials, school fees, food and accommodation.

The National Youth Service trainees, who joined Riat in 2017, appealed to Uhuru to swiftly intervene and address their plight.

They were admitted at the institution after completing paramilitary training and community service for six months.

The trainees drawn from various NYS units across the country are sponsored by the government to pursue various courses at technical vocational education and training institutions.

Under the sponsorship programme, the government caters for school fees, attachment fee, food and accommodation.

John Maina decried delayed school fees, food and attachment fee. The engineering student said he cannot learn well as he lacks the necessary equipment.

He said the institution has been on their necks over school fee arrears.

"We are told that we are studying in debt yet the government pays our school fees. Where is the money taken?” Maina asked.

They have also not been receiving Sh18,000 attachment fees. Fee arrears range from Sh18,000 to Sh110,000.

“I am not sure whether I will sit my Knec exams over fee arrears. I also don’t have the required materials to sit the forthcoming exams,” Maina said.

Another student said they live in deplorable conditions as they rent houses which they need to pay. She said on several occasions, they have been forced to go without food.

John Wafula said they have not been receiving their monthly service allowances since 2017 as required.

“Nobody can tell the whereabouts of our money. When we ask our superiors they only tell us that they don't know the where the money is," he said.

Most of the students set for the Kenya National Examination Council exams are concerned they might miss out over fee arrears.

Some of the courses they are undertaking are Community Development, Agriculture, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.

A number of students who sat exams last year have not collected their certificates due to fee balances. This, they said, has barred them from seeking employment in government and private sectors.

A student who sought anonymity said they are forced to call their parents and guardians for support despite the government's pledge to take care of them.

He questioned why they were picked from NYS units and dumped to suffer.

“We also have rights like other citizens. It is time for the President to act on the issue. We have suffered for long,” another, Joyce Bosire said.

Kisumu TVET director Lucas Ocharo said he will look into the matter. He confirmed that trainees are sponsored by the government.

Efforts to reach NYS director general Matilda Sakwa were futile as she did not answer our calls or reply a text message sent to her.

Last month, Sakwa announced that NYS trainees will be paid their 10 months allowances in two weeks.

Sakwa said the 56,000 trainees in NYS centres across the country are not happy due to delays in paying the arrears.

She said Sh1.3 billion had been set aside through supplementary budget to pay the cohorts across the country.

The trainees receive a Sh2,100 monthly allowance, which has not been forthcoming. Sakwa, then, said this has been a big issue but now it has been solved.

Edited by R.Wamochie