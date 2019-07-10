Kalonzo among top lawyers eyeing senior counsel

Top lawyers have applied to be elevated to senior counsel to enjoy the privileges that come with the status.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, CBK chairman Nyaoga Mohamed and LSK chairman Allen Gichuhi are among those featured in a list published by the law society on Tuesday.

Former LSK boss Eric Mutua, lawyer Fred Ngatia, former Mombasa mayor Taib Ali Taib, Janmohamed Zehrabanu, and ex-magistrates vetting board chair Sharad Rao have also sought to be named senior counsel.

Former DPP Philip Murgor, ex-IEBC commissioner Thomas Letangule, Agnes Odhong, ex-East Africa Law Society chairman James Mwamu and Kyalo Mbobu are among the 60 applicants.

Lawyers Charles Kanjama, Prof Bernard Sihanya, Katwa Kigen, John Khaminwa, Donald Kipkorir, Evans Monari, Judy Thongori, Kioko Kilukumi, James Oduol, Kapila Surinder, and Ambrose Rachier are also on the list.

Senior counsel enjoy a set of privileges when handling their matters before court.

They are allocated special seats in the court – most of the time getting the exclusive right to sit in front of judges and magistrates; wear special robes, and are given preference.

When appearing before a tribunal, the senior lawyers also put on sleeved waistcoats similar to those adorned by Court of Appeal judges.

They also have a special space in time slots where their matters are heard and dispensed with first.

Currently, there are about 20 lawyers who have earned the title of senior counsel in Kenya.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, his Busia counterpart Amos Wako, Tom Ojienda, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, is among the notable names.

The Committee on Senior Counsel shall forward the names of persons recommended for conferment to the Chief Justice within 30 days.

Other successful applicants were Prof Albert Mumma, Jane Michuki, Roseline Odede, Sharma Chander, Laibuta Kimaya, Siganga Beuttah, Nixon Wanyama, Noah Kilonzo, Ruphinus Adere, and William Maema.

The committee also considered the applications of Musakali Catherine, Amb Aggrey Shitsama, Mweseli Okonda, John Chigiti, Sifuna Nixon, Gathenji Mbuthi, Patrick Lutta, Arwa Jotham, Gichia wa Kiragu, Kihara Charles, and Paul Wamuti.

Applications by Kioga Mburugu, Awori Violet, Hosea Kimutai, Gatonye Charles, Gross Antony, Gaturu Thiga, Githiru Mark, Regeru Njoroge, Wilfred Nderitu, Ohaga John, Athiambo Rautta, and David Muigua wee also successful.