July is getting warmer, says Met

Only Western Kenya will have rainfall this week while the rest of the country remains dry, the weather department says.

Daytime temperatures have increased in the last seven days, implying that Kenyans are unlikely to experience the traditional cold July.

"Daytime (maximum) temperatures increased over most stations apart from Marsabit, Nyeri, Malindi and Lamu," said director of meteorological services Stella Aura yesterday.

However, night temperatures fell over most stations apart from Lodwar, Wajir, Nyeri, Dagoretti, Wilson and Mtwapa.

Aura said over the next seven days, most of the country will remain dry except Western Kenya.

"Cool cloudy conditions are expected over the Central Highlands including Nairobi area," she said.

"Rainfall is expected to continue over the Lake Victoria basin, the highlands west of the Rift Valley, the central and south Rift Valley, parts of the Central highlands and the Coast."

Last week, the department noted these conditions may prevail for the rest of the month.

Aura said this was the normal weather in July where rainfall is concentrated in Western Kenya and the Coast as the rest of the country remains generally dry.

She said crops in the rainy pockets will do well while those in dry areas may even die.

"The rainfall expected in Western Kenya, though slightly enhanced, will be beneficial in terms of crop performance, particularly in the North Rift Valley," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Central Kenya – Nairobi, Embu, Meru and Nyeri – will have foggy, overcast skies and occasional light rain this month.

"A few days may turn out to be extremely cold with temperatures falling below 18°C in some areas," Aura said.

She said the light rain expected in Central will benefit farmers whose crops still require rainfall after the cessation of the March-May long rains.

"The foggy conditions may also impact on air transport at Jomo Kenyatta Airport, especially during landing and taking off," she said.

Northern Kenya and Ukambani will be generally sunny and dry for most of the month.

The poor performance of the March-May rains led to decreased water levels in hydroelectric power generating dams.

According to the Met, the levels are likely to increase in the Turkwel and Sondu Miriu dams as a result of the good rainfall expected over the catchment areas of Western.

The water levels in Seven Folks dams are likely to be maintained due to low evaporation rates in Central where cool and cloudy conditions are expected to dominate.