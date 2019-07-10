Innovation will attract more revenue, media owners told

• The government has challenged media owners to consider diversification of news presentation to attract more revenue.
• ICT CS Joe Mucheru says the current news presentation making advertisers to shy away from placing adverts.
The government has challenged media owners to consider diversification of news presentation to attract more revenue.
Through ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, the government said media advertisements are shrinking because advertisers are shying away.
Speaking during the launch of the Media Land Scape Report at the Serena Hotel, Mucheru said it is unfortunate that crime stories have become the key drivers across the newsrooms.
He said though advertisement remains key to the media industry, the time has come for the media owners to understand what the advertisers want.
"As a government, we are ready to come to the table and add value. However, when in the news the first six items are all about crime and sad stories, which advertiser would want to advertise in such a sad scenario?” he paused.
Mucheru added, "Just as we are seeking a balanced diet in the foods that we eat, we also need a variety of positive stories in the news bulletins."
The CS said it is saddening that even the media is importing news that does not add value to the local market.
"When you tell us that a bus has, for instance, crashed in China or India, how is that helping the local consumption," he said.
Mucheru further asked media houses to be sensitive with what they pick on social media and run as news.
He said many social media users are out to spread sensitive information which turns out to be fake.
"As media players, we must find a way to moderate this. It is even surprising that most of the cases where people are charged originate from the social media," he said.
Mucheru also dismissed claim the Government Advertising Agency was a blessing in disguise aimed at curtailing media freedom.
"GAA is not meant to suppress the independence and freedom of the media but strengthen and grow the industry," he said.
He said, as a result, GAA will clear all the pending bills and deposit money to accounts of respective media houses before the end of the day.
This he said is a sign that government is committed to seeing a media that is growing and thriving in a free and fair environment despite a few challenges that may exist