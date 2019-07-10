Innovation will attract more revenue, media owners told

The government has challenged media owners to consider diversification of news presentation to attract more revenue.

Through ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, the government said media advertisements are shrinking because advertisers are shying away.

Speaking during the launch of the Media Land Scape Report at the Serena Hotel, Mucheru said it is unfortunate that crime stories have become the key drivers across the newsrooms.

He said though advertisement remains key to the media industry, the time has come for the media owners to understand what the advertisers want.

"As a government, we are ready to come to the table and add value. However, when in the news the first six items are all about crime and sad stories, which advertiser would want to advertise in such a sad scenario?” he paused.

Mucheru added, "Just as we are seeking a balanced diet in the foods that we eat, we also need a variety of positive stories in the news bulletins."

The CS said it is saddening that even the media is importing news that does not add value to the local market.

"When you tell us that a bus has, for instance, crashed in China or India, how is that helping the local consumption," he said.