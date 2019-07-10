Former Isukha MCA kills his AP wife, commits suicide

Former Isukha Central MCA, Richard Muchesia on Tuesday night shot dead his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Police sources say Muchesia might have a domestic difference with his wife who was an Administration Police officer.

Police say the incident happened at the couple’s matrimonial home in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County with a gun whose ownership is yet to be identified.

The deceased’s family in Shinyalu, Kakamega County on Wednesday confirmed the incident.

Muchesia unsuccessfully vied for the Shinyalu parliamentary seat in the 2017 general election.