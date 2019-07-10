EACC, Haji office to appeal against decision that suspects should be notified before obtaining search warrants

EACC and the Office of the DPP have filed notices of appeal against a decision which held that search warrants obtained ex parte by the anti-graft agency are unconstitutional,unlawful null and void.

In a tweet on Wednesday, EACC said it will file a petition before the Supreme Court.

EACC also said it will seek stay of execution of orders made in Civil Appeal No.109 of 2016 pending the hearing and determination of the petition before the Supreme Court.