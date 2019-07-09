Close

Uhuru 'satisfied' with progress of Sh460m Mama Ngina Drive regeneration

• The beautification project involved the decommissioning and rehabilitation of the former Kibarani dumpsite 

by PSCU
News
09 July 2019 - 18:40
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and President Uhuru Kenyatta at Mama Ngina Drive site on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Image: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the ongoing redevelopment of Mama Ngina Drive into a modern recreation park. 

The President visited the Sh460 million waterfront project which he commissioned in January this year to asses its progress. 

The transformation of Mama Ngina Drive into a modern public facility is part of ongoing efforts to restore the glory of Mombasa as a leading tourist destination in the region.

In the morning, the President accompanied by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho visited the ongoing beautification exercise at Kibarani along the Makupa Causeway. 

The beautification project involved the decommissioning and rehabilitation of the former Kibarani dumpsite into a public park. For years, the Kibarani dumpsite was an eyesore and a public health concern to residents and visitors driving into Mombasa because of its location right at the gateway into the city. 

The President said he was impressed by the transformation and encouraged the County Government of Mombasa to improve other public spaces across the city. 

