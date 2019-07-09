Uhuru Gardens to serve as a model school for ICT integration

Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Lang'ata is the Kenya Private Schools Association's model primary school for ICT integration in education.

The school has two ICT integrated labs complete with computer hardware fully fitted with interactive digital learning content based on the new Competency-Based Curriculum.

More than 300 directors of Nairobi private primary schools were on Friday on a benchmarking mission to the school. They were given a practical perspective on integrating ICT in education.

“We have two computer labs complete with a server room, smart boards, projectors and computer hardware fully fitted with interactive digital learning content based on the new Competency-Based Curriculum,” teacher Robert Motari told them.