Uhuru Gardens to serve as a model school for ICT integration

Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Lang'ata is the Kenya Private Schools Association's model primary school for ICT integration in education.
The school has two ICT integrated labs complete with computer hardware fully fitted with interactive digital learning content based on the new Competency-Based Curriculum.
More than 300 directors of Nairobi private primary schools were on Friday on a benchmarking mission to the school. They were given a practical perspective on integrating ICT in education.
“We have two computer labs complete with a server room, smart boards, projectors and computer hardware fully fitted with interactive digital learning content based on the new Competency-Based Curriculum,” teacher Robert Motari told them.
The labs can accommodate 50 students at ago.
KPSA chairperson Rosebella Ojiambo said it was necessary to prepare managers for the demands of modern schools.
“Giving school directors an opportunity to interact with this technology enables them to have a better feel of its benefits to their students hence they are better placed to make informed decisions,” Ojiambo said.
The computer labs were constructed and equipped using a grant from the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), with the interactive iLearn digital learning content developed and installed by Kenyan ICT firm Atlancis Technologies.
“As a publisher of digital learning content, it was important for us to prioritise the CBC and KICD approval before introducing our content to schools,” iLearn Project Champion Bancy Njuguna stated.
“This way, teachers can confidently introduce learners to our content with the knowledge that it has been fully vetted by the relevant authority,” Njuguna noted.
The administrators said the future of digital literacy is bright and asked education stakeholders to foster more partnerships.