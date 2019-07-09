Two detained over murder of friend

Two murder suspects have been detained for 14 days pending investigations.

Mafred Abuka and Francis Maina were arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing Lameck Adongo with knives after he refused to give them a gun. The incident happened on June 15.

"The argument turned ugly when Adongo refused to give the gun after he had finished his mission. They are suspected to be criminals in the area who terrorise (Soweto) residents" the investigating officer told Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga on Monday.

"Your honour one suspect, Maina, was shot in the right thigh by the arresting officer when he tried to stab the officer with a knife," the court was told.

Maina and Abuka are likely to be charged with murder and being in possession of a firearm. They are expected in court on July 22.