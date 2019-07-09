I won't accept MPs' domestic subsistence allowance, Moses Kuria tells Muturi

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has distanced himself from a plot by legislators to allocate themselves outrageous allowances.

Kuria on Tuesday said the allowances are not justifiable.

He said it makes no sense for the legislators to purport to have allocated themselves a night allowance in the name of 'domestic subsistence allowance' while on official Parliamentary Business.

"I find this allowance not justifiable at all costs. I reside in my house in Nairobi and I cannot justify to my family why the taxpayer has to pay me to be away from them," he said.

He added, "I direct that if the payment has to be made, Parliament should transfer his allowance to Gatundu District Hospital for the remainder of of my term in the 12th Parliament".

This comes amid public outcry after the legislators both MPs and Senators consipired to increase their allowances after SRC slashed their house allowances.

It is said the legislators have allocated themselves a total of 17 new allowances that would see their salaries rise from the current Sh1.1 million to between Sh2.1 million and Sh2.9 million.

For instance if the bill is passed, a single MP would be entitled to between Sh18,200 and Sh24,000 night allowance in a day.

This means each MP will accumulate some Sh96,000 in a single week or a total of Sh384,000 in a month.

The SRC has sued the Parliament for what it terms as illegal allocation of Sh250,000 monthly house allowance.

Car grants, sitting allowance, burden allowance and duty allowance are among the 17 new allowances the Legislators have allocated themselves.