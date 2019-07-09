Nairobi School bullying case: Ministry launches probe

The Ministry of Education has officially launched investigations into the claims that a Form Two Nairobi School student was bullied by prefects, and sustained brain injuries.

A ministry official on Tuesday told the Star they will come up with a comprehensive statement on Wednesday after the investigations.

“We have gathered reports from Casper Maina- the principal, school medical team, and its staff and therefore we shall release a report today,” said the official, who sought anonymity said.

On Tuesday, the principal's personal mobile phone went unanswered and he did not respond to text messages.

The team of investigators include four officers from the Teachers Services Commission, six from the Nairobi regional education office and the principal.

The national parents association also called for relevant bodies to probe the matter.

"We will be glad to know the facts once the probe is conducted," said Nicholas Maiyo, the chairman of the National Parents Association.

The 15-year-old student’s physical and mental condition worsened after receiving severe injuries in his head and parts of his body after the weeks-long assault.

It is reported that the boy has fluid build up from the brain that requires urgent surgery.

He suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition that develops in adults and children. It is often caused by an illness or injury that affects the brain.

It is alleged that the boy was being bullied since he was in form one.

The depressed mother shared her frustrations on a parents association WhatsApp group saying that they were called from school and told to pick up their son and take him to a psychiatrist because he appeared mentally ill.

“We picked him and he seemed confused, dazed and completely unaware of what was going on or where he was. He had been admitted at a sanatorium since Friday.”

“We took him home and after so much persuasion, he has told our friend that he has been beaten a lot by some prefects on his head, all over his body and even kicked around,” his mother said.

His mother said that he did not have the full uniform on his tie and socks having been stolen.

She said they intend to take immediate action.

“I am looking at our son and I can not believe Nairobi School has wasted him so much we have to supervise him as he eats and brushes his teeth. Went to pick him and found he had lost most of his uniform looking dirty and unkempt.”

“He is even back to peeing in bed. Something he has never done. He has gone mute and cannot even know the prefects who he beat him,” his mother said

She said Principal Maina denied the student was bullied by prefects, claiming he was sent home due to coughs.

The student is now on diapers because of relieving on himself, no longer talks and can barely recognise his brother.

Dr Philomena Ndambuki, a child psychologist and lecturer at Kenyatta University said bullying in schools has become rampant due to failure by school administrations.

"I blame the schools' system. The administration should have a forum where they talk about life with their students. The students must be made to know to bully another person is wrong. When that does not happen, when the form one students who were bullied go to Form two, they continue with the habit," she said.

Dr Ndambuki teaches human growth and development at KU's department of educational psychology.

She also urged schools not to give too much authority to prefects.

"Remeber these are also children, adolescents even. They must know their role is to make things move positively and functionally," she said.

Dr Ndambuki, also a counsellor, advised parents to be firm but free with their children. "They should have a relationship with children that facilitates free conversation. They must not be authoritarian where only the parent speaks, or too permissive. They should be authoritative but free with their children," she said.

Kenyans on Twitter took their frustrations on Twitter bashing how the school has had a lot of cases on bullying.

Amanya Valentino, a lawyer and former Nairobi School student, said: “I remember when in form one, a certain house perfect (who was in form three) made me do countless press-ups because I had come to the dorm late from my night studies.”