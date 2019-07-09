Mutyambai: I didn't order removal of police roadblocks

Regional police commanders have the discretion to erect roadblocks anywhere, whenever the need arises, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has said.

Mutyambai on Tuesday made the clarification after reports that the withdrawal of police roadblocks will allow criminals to torment road users.

“I want to correct that impression you’ve created on this issue. I did not order the removal of roadblocks. I ordered the removal of unnecessary roadblocks and road checks,” he said.

The IG, who is on a working tour in Western Kenya, commended mobile traffic courts.

On Tuesday, he presided over the opening of the National Police Sacco office in Kakamega. He also inspected the construction of a new police command in Matungu subcounty where a security operation was launched two months ago.

He said he was satisfied with the progress made on clearing unnecessary roadblocks on major highways in Kakamega county.

Mutyambai was in mid-June quoted as having ordered the removal of traffic checkpoints and roadblocks on major highways.

He was said to have told commanders that they will be held accountable for any misconduct by traffic officers.

Subsequently, traffic police were withdrawn from major roads and redeployed to major towns to ensure traffic flow.

The officers have often been accused of doing nothing on roads except "extorting from motorists and contributing to the high road carnage".

Yesterday, the IG said at least 4,000 civilian firearm holders, many of them prominent personalities, face prosecution for defying a recent mandatory vetting.

He said 4,400 firearm holders did not show up for the vetting before the end of July 7 extension deadline issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

“The amnesty for all those gun holders and others in illegal possession of firearms to surrender to authorities expired on June 30 but there was a seven-day extension. We shall now go for those who have not surrendered the firearms,” Mutyambai said.

The Firearm Licensing Board began vetting civilian gun holders in February. They were supposed to present all certificates, firearms and ammunition for verification and ballistics analysis.

