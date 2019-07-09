Molo MP told to join rehab after attending meeting while drunk

Molo MP Kuria Kimani was on Monday asked to resign and seek rehabilitation services.

“In Molo constituency, youths have greatly turned to alcohol and our MP who is supposed to set a role model turned up for a meeting very drunk,” former National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse chairman John Mututho said.

Mututho told Mt Kenya TV that Kimani needs rehabilitation to avoid further embarrassment. “Kimani should join Jomick Rehab in Molo immediately and come with his NHIF card for treatment."

He feared that if the MP does not get rehabilitated, "he might soon go to Parliament drunk and pee in front of the Speaker".

Kimani on Thursday last week turned up drunk in a public meeting at Elburgon.

The meeting was ironically meant to discuss the increased sale and consumption of illicit brew.

The youthful lawmaker, who was in the company of his aides and supporters, jumped over the fence to the field where the residents had gathered.

Residents, however, realised he was drunk when he started staggering to the podium. His speech was slurred and incoherent.

Five minutes into the speech, residents started shouting that he was drunk and threatened to beat him up.

The first-time lawmaker was whisked away by police and his security detail.

The MP was quoted by the Nation saying that the narrative about his odd behaviour was being advanced by his political opponents keen on soiling his name.

“I admit, l usually drink, but honestly, I could not be drunk on Thursday evening. That is a lie advanced by my competitors. I am a father and a respected leader. I cannot do that,” he said.

Kimani won the hearts of thousands in the last poll to unseat Jacob Macharia.

