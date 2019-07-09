Close

CONFESSION STATEMENT TO BE PRESENTED

Lawyer Willie Kimani's murder case adjourned

Lawyer Clif Ombeta fails to appear in court, says he is unwell

• Lawyer asked the court for an adjournment and asked for a mention date on Thursday.

• They accused include police officers Fredrick Leliman, Leonard Maina, Stephen Chebulet, Silvia Wanjiku and informer Peter Ngugi.

The confession statement in lawyer Willie Kimani’s murder case that was expected to be presented in court yesterday was adjourned after one of the defence lawyers said he was sick.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta asked the court for an adjournment, saying he was unwell and asked for a mention date on Thursday.

Ombeta, through his lawyer holding his brief, presented medical records showing that he was unwell and could not attend court.

 

Justice Jessie Lessit allowed the application by the defence and directed the matter to be mentioned on Thursday for further direction.

In the confession, Ngugi gives chilling details of how, where, what time and who took which part in the cold-blooded murder of Kimani, Josephat Mwenda and Joseph Muiruri on June 23, 2016.

They accused include police officers Fredrick Leliman, Leonard Maina, Stephen Chebulet, Silvia Wanjiku and informer Peter Ngugi.

Lessit had allowed the prosecution to use the confession of one of the accused persons in the case as evidence.

The defence had opposed the admission of the confession by the police informer Ngugi who is among five accused charged with the murder of Kimani, his client and driver.

In her ruling, Lessit said that the confession is admissible in court and was recorded within the law and can be used as evidence.

The judge on February 18 ordered a trial within a trial to determine whether a 22-page confession allegedly attributed to Ngugi would be used in the case.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

