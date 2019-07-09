Close

COMPLETED SIX YEARS AGO

Kisumu residents oppose probe into Sh4.5 billion mall

They claim ongoing investigation of former LBDA officials is a plot to sacrifice them

  • ACC detectives are investigating alleged loss of funds during construction of mall
  • Residents say former Attorney General Githu Muigai gave mall clean bill of health
by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
09 July 2019 - 00:00
The Sh4.5 billion Lake Basin Development Authority mall in KIsumu
CONTROVERSIAL: The Sh4.5 billion Lake Basin Development Authority mall in KIsumu
Kisumu residents have demanded an investigation into the Sh4.5 billion Lake Basin Development Authority mall.

They said the mall was completed six years ago and wondered why it has not been handed over and operationalised to benefit residents.

Led by Erick Okello and Edgar Odoyo, the group said the purported war on corruption over the mall targeting former LBDA officials is political.

They claimed the ongoing investigation of former LBDA officials over alleged corruption is a plot to sacrifice certain individuals.

Okello said the payments for the mall by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, then Devolution CS, was done after the former Attorney General Githu Muigai gave the mall a clean bill of health.

During a protest on Monday at the mall, residents accused the EACC of a witch-hunt and harassment of LBDA and former officials.

Okello urged Senator Fred Outa and MPs to intervene to solve the mall standoff amicably for the benefit of Kisumu people.

In a special report dated January 24, 2017, Auditor General Edward Ouko directed Treasury and Devolution ministry to ensure a Cooperative Bank loan and co-developer dues are paid in full.

 

He also advised the Treasury to release funds to LBDA to enable it to meet its financial obligations, including pending bills to the contractor.

Ouko also asked relevant ministries to ensure the mall is immediately put to use to curb the continued loss of revenue.

The EACC detectives are investigating the alleged loss of millions of shillings during the construction of the mall.

