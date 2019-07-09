Insecurity a threat to education in Turkana, says alumni group

Katilu Boys Secondary Old Boys Association has urged the government to beef up security in Turkana so that learners can study peacefully.

The former students decried the rampant insecurity in the region that has led to the killings of teachers, students and also affected the performance of the school.

In early June, a teacher at Napeitom Primary School was shot dead by suspected Pokot bandits.

Oscar Okeya was killed on Napeitom Lokori road, Turkana East while heading to Lodwar for the half term holiday.

Turkana county borders West Pokot where the practice of cattle rustling has caused the deaths of many people and loss of properties.

Led by Joseph Adome the old boys visited the school on Sunday with plans to build an ultra-modern library as a way of giving back to the school.

"We call upon our leaders from Turkana and West Pokot to intervene and find a lasting solution that can enhance both development and education," Adome said.

Adome said the education of pastoralist children can help fight insecurity, hunger, poverty and underdevelopment in the region.

Anthony Simiyu urged the government to deploy more security officers to ensure students have a conducive environment for learning in schools.

Students thanked the old boys and promised to improve on their school performance.

David Edukon, a Form 3 student said the ultra-modern library will boost their morale for learning and inspire them to deliver better results.

"It's a big challenge for us to concentrate in class when we hear gunshots. Some of us hail from regions where we never hear gunshots at all," Ekudon said.

He urged the government beef up security in the region so that they can continue with their studies without interference.

(edited by O. Owino)