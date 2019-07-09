Editors want directive on media houses' registration withdrawn

The Media Council of Kenya to withdraw a directive requiring all media houses to register.

Any proposals to oversight or deregister independent media associations must be approached with caution not to assume control over the registration, governance and operational structures of media enterprises, the Kenya Editors Guild said on Tuesday.

It called on the Media Council of Kenya Special Committee on Review of Media Associations to suspend the said registration deadline until the committee addresses all the underlying issues.

The guild says it has no objection to registering with the Media Council, on the principle that it also has the right to make a register of its own partner-organisations.

“We humbly ask MCK to, as a sign of good faith, withdraw the directive on the registration deadline pending completion of the Committee report and hopeful resolution of issues raised that came with the risk of dividing the media sector,” it said in a submission to MCK Special Committee on Review of Media Associations.

The submission is signed by guild president Churchill Otieno and Macharia Gaitho who chairs Ethics & Media Freedom Committee.