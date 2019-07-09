Costumes boost for Butula Girls ahead of music festival

A girls' primary school which qualified for National Music Festivals to be held in Kisumu from August 4 have received new costumes ahead of the competition.

Butula Girls Primary School defied all odds to qualify as first runners up for the first time in decades and will be among other teams to represent Busia county.

They lost the regional trophy to Kakamega Primary school by one mark due to what the school head Eglay Mukonzo said was a lack of costumes.

In response to the distress call from the school head, chief officer for culture, sports and social services Moses Weunda and Marachi North MCA Simon Asuka offered to procure costumes for the 18-member team.

“We appreciate the efforts of our visitors to step in at the hour of need and we assure them that the school will strive to bring the trophy to Busia,” Mukonzo said.

The school will feature in the Class 1044 English choral verse category with a piece titled 'A Sure Deal'.

The composer Petula Barasa said the choral verse had a special message to all people to save with National Social Security Fund regardless of their status.

Weunda urged the pupils to balance co-curriculum activities with academics.

He lauded the school for sending eight pupils to national schools in the 2018 KCPE exams and for registering a mean score of 321 out of a possible 500.

The chief officer delivered Governor Sospeter Ojaamong’s well wishes to the team and the school for their historic feat.

Asuka told the team to carry the county’s flag and bring home top honours.

(edited by O. Owino)