Why state will not hire new civil servants - CS Kobia

Kobia acknowledged that the role of government is to facilitate the private sector to grow, with the profits giving it a competitive advantage to create jobs.

“Governments should be lean and should not have more staff than they need,” she noted.

Kobia was, however, of the view that the government needs to beef up its staffing need beyond the current 60 per cent.

“We are considering whether we can bank on performance management to improve efficiency other than cutting numbers. When we retrenched staff in the year 2000, we created more difficulties to this country than good.”

“Governments are for the common good. It is not like the private sector driven by profits. Even if the government doesn’t pay a lot, it gives a decent job,” she said.

Why is the wage bill high?

The CS attributes the unsustainable wage to slow economic growth. She said that Kenyan salaries for public service are higher than those of other regions.

She says counties have employed more people amid concerns that some roles – like at the ward level, are a duplication of jobs already taken care of by chiefs and their assistants.

“Those are some of the areas that the country should consider in the event we have a review of the Constitution,” the CS said, noting that there is the need for talks to reducing the number of staff.

Another issue is the downsizing the workers of the defunct county governments incorporated in the devolved units. Most of them are on permanent and pensionable terms.

Kobia said her office’s role is just to advise counties. She vouched for the creation of a County Public Service Commission.

The CS lamented the skewed composition of county public service boards, saying they are likely to be compromised by the Executives, being their source of funding.

On contract hiring, she said the government’s position is that there are some positions that have to be retained on the permanent and pensionable terms.

“These people are the machinery that runs the government. However, those in Job Group T and above can be on contract as well as lower cadre staff.”

The government is, in this regard, consulting on whether the contracting arrangement will address issues of performance.

“This contract hiring matter came out as a proposal but it seems a number of people took it far to say all public servants will be affected from July. You cannot change people’s terms like that. People work under terms that can only be changed after consultation with them and their unions,” Kobia explained.

The proposal of the PSC and the Council of Governors is that workers should be hired on contract to boost performance – ostensibly in the latter’s fight with health officials over terms.

The Senate Labour committee chaired by Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) has dismissed the proposal as a ‘backdoor policy'.

Sakaja, backed by Senators Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Ochillo Ayacko (Migori), and Abdullahi Ali (Wajir), warned that the shift will have a negative impact on productivity.

But Kobia quelled the fear saying, “When people are coming in, we will sit as a government and decide whether to hire on contract. The policy shift will need public participation.”

The CS also fought off assertions that there are a number of government officers who are in office yet they have attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

She said even those retained by the government – on contract, cannot account for one per cent of the about 66,000 workers.

Treasury data shows that 840,600 new jobs were created in 2018, 83.6 per cent in the informal sector.

“We can only hire them if they don’t block someone from getting a promotion or have technical skills needed by a ministry making such a request,” the CS said.

“It is at the boards of parastatals where you will find workers of this age owing to their experience. Universities have a different age cap.”

She exuded confidence that her ministry will navigate the imbalance in the ethnic composition of state agencies.

The NCIC Act and County Governments Act, 2012, stipulate a 70:30 ratio as the ideal share of majority and minority groups.

“But even so, the minority communities have always expressed discomfort that they are not being treated well, or are not welcome,” Kobia noted.

“We are trying to make them as comfortable as possible and that is why we even brought experts from Cuba to help balance the workload.”

The CS made a radical proposal that if need be, governors should not be running counties in their cradle land. “To achieve a unitary element, we must make a radical change.”

The feeling in government is that factors shaping community representation in public service are historical.

“It is good to talk with data so that we look at ethnicity versus the population census. You will find the large communities have more persons in the public service.”

Kobia said the government has made deliberate efforts to reach the marginalised groups to increase their number in the civil service, “but this can only be done at hiring and not promotions.”

“You may feel the jobs are monopolised but on the ground, the numbers play differently. We are doing better than where were in 2013.”