TROUBLE IN OL KALOU

Slum fire leaves ten families in the cold

Electrical fault suspected to have caused fire which resulted in loss of property worth over Sh1.2 million

In Summary
  • Situation would have been mitigated if county fire fighters responded in time
  • Most of what was salvaged was stolen by criminals who took advantage incident
by NDICHU WAINAINA Correspondent, Nyandarua
08 July 2019 - 00:00
DISASTER: Children look for valuables from what remained of their houses following a fire outbreak at Huruma slums,Ol Kalou, on Sunday morning
Image: NDICHU WAINAINA

Ten families from Huruma slums in Ol Kalou were left in the cold after a fire gutted their wooden houses on Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire which broke out at 6am was not immediately established but it is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Festus Oloo, a victim, said they lost property worth over Sh1.2 million. "Most of us are left with absolutely nothing. We don’t know where to start,” he said

Oloo said the situation would have been mitigated if the county government fire fighters responded in time.

The residents had to use every means to contain the raging fire that could have consumed the whole slum where most houses are made of wood.

Margaret Muthoni said most of what they salvaged from the burning houses was stolen by criminals who took advantage the incident.

“I lost my phone among other property to the thieves. Two of my neighbours lost their phones too. Some people take advantage to steal instead of helping," she said

Mary Wanjiku called on well wishers tohelp the affected families. She said they were left without basics like food and clothes. She said some of those affected are IDPs.

