Ruto assassination claim useless, baseless imagination - Kibicho

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has dismissed as baseless and useless imaginations claims he is behind the alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

Kibicho, while commsiioning a borehole at the Shauri Moyo AP Camp on Monday, said they have not received any formal complaint on the assassination claims.

The PS on Monday told journalists that a time has come for Kenya as a country to be led by logic and truth.

Kibicho said it is unfortunate that people have resorted to make conclusions about the assassination claims against the Deputy President William Ruto before investigations are over.

He said Kenya should not allow political interference in such sensitive matters.

“We are credited with intelligence and brains, better than what we are hearing. It's unfortunate we are occupied by media talking about imaginations,” Kibicho said.

He added, “On leaders talking about assassination claim, who has complained? I am yet to hear someone complain. We should stop creating things that don't exist. The moment we have a formal claim we deal with it in accordance with the law. We will not as a ministry be stopped from doing our work.”

Kibicho is among the top government officials from Mt Kenya who have been accused of planning to eliminate the DP.