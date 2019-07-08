Mt Kenya leaders discuss development blueprint

Mt Kenya leaders are deliberating on a policy that will audit regional projects, devolution, protect local resources and tame tribalism.

Politicians, business leaders, government officials, professionals and clerics believe tribal politics are hampering the region's success and want all leaders to united on a shared vision.

The policy document dubbed Communiqué of Mount Kenya Economic Forum on Uongozi Forum 2019 follows a Friday conference by the Africa Policy Institute at a Nairobi hotel.

More than 70 leaders who attended the event examined opportunities and development challenges in the Central Regional Economic Block (Cereb).

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and former Justice Minister Martha Karua were among those present.

“The plan will foster regional and national peace, cohesion and stability which are key to sustainable economic growth,” a source told the Star.

The new policy to be implemented in the six counties will audit current projects, hold leaders accountable and ensure integrity.

“We discussed governance, our leadership, values to select leaders and development. We did not discuss personalities,” Nairobi lawyer Peter Kagwanja told the Star on Friday.

“We did not have here Kieleweke or Tangatanga politicians but leaders who are not allied to any political grouping,” he said.

Officials agreed to strengthen the partnership between all stakeholders and the national government.

“Progressively work to entrench inclusive, equitable and value-based socio-economic policies that prioritise economic growth over divisive political contests,” states the report in part.

The common strategic plans will synchronise regional visions, goals and plans with national, multinational plans and goals, which include vision 2030, Big Four Agenda and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“Participants underscored the importance of a partnership between the national government and Cereb to promote good governance, job creation for the youth among other things while reviewing the policy environment for development in central Kenya region,” our source said.

The leaders will prepare a masterplan for regional infrastructure development and creation of transport corridors to expand economic opportunities in the region.

They will also formulate plans to improve education, access to quality healthcare, decent and adequate housing, clean and safe water.

The next Uongozi Forum will be held in 2020 but members may meet on the margins of Mount Kenya Economic Forum annual general meeting to take stock of progress made.

