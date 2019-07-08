Close

LOYALISTS FIGHT BACK

MPs hit at Ruto over Raila 'lord of poverty' slur

They say ODM leader is champion of prosperity and economic stability in the country

In Summary
  • They accuse Ruto of being mastermind of divisive politics and incitement
  • legislators tell DP to stop venting his anger on Raila over the handshake
by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
News
08 July 2019 - 00:00
ODM leader Raila Odinga
ODM leader Raila Odinga
Image: COURTESY

Luo legislators have slammed Deputy President William Ruto for branding ODM party leader Raila Odinga the lord of poverty. 

The eight legislators instead argued that Raila is the champion of prosperity and economic stability in the country.

They said it is the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila that brought peace and stability.

The MPs were Tom Kajwang (Ruaraka), Ongondo Were (Kasipul), Tom Odege (Nyatike), James Nyikal ( Seme), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Jared Okelo( Nyando)  Peter Masara ( Suna West) and Rose Nyamunga (nominated senator).

They accused the DP Ruto of being the mastermind of divisive politics and incitement.

Kajwang’ said Ruto had lost focus in leadership and resorted to hurling insults at leaders he perceive as  his political opponents .

“I tell DP Ruto that Raila is not your equal. Raila has fought for many reforms which a lot of Kenyans appreciate,” Kajwang’ said.

The Ruaraka MP warned against constant attack on Raila, saying they will not remain silent while the DP Ruto mudsling the ODM leader.

“Ruto and his people are already engaging Kenyans in early campaigns but I tell you we’ll take you head-on should you continue insulting Raila,” he added.

Speaking on Sunday during prayer service at St Peters Catholic Church in Oyugis town, the legislators told the DP to stop venting his anger on Raila over the handshake.

“Raila is not your punching bag. The handshake was done by President Kenyatta and Raila but we don’t know why you only single out Raila,” Odege said.

Were asked the DCI and DPP to investigate sources of funds which DP Ruto donates in harambees.

Nyikal and Odhiambo told Ruto to solve the problems in Jubilee first before attackign Raila.

“We’re telling Ruto that Raila is above him. You should face us instead of Raila. Kenyans need peace,” Odhiambo said

“We’re speaking here as Raila loyalists. Our statements represent the party leader,” Nyamunga said.

Okello told DP Ruto to stop diverting attention of Kenyans from development.

“Ruto has failed on duty since all the projects he launches have not taken off. Let him not mix issues,” Okello said.

Masara accused Ruto of propagating tribalism and corruption by opposing the handshake.

Ruto to Raila: I'll ensure you have no space in Kenya

DP Ruto says Raila is the lord of poverty.
News
6 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
News
08 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. MP Ken Okoth back after cancer treatment
    5h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    15h ago Corridors of Power

  3. I will step down as Senegal penalty-taker for now - Mane
    1d ago Africa

  4. I wouldn’t exchange cremation for any other job — Nderitu ...
    2yr ago Big Read

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos