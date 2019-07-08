KWS Training Institute to be transformed into research centre

The Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha will be upgraded into a research centre in the next two years according to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

The institute that offers several science and environment courses at certificate and diploma levels will also review its curriculum to fit the rising market demands.

Balala said the institute will undergo a transformation in line with the Technical and Vocational Training Act.

The CS said the institute has produced quality graduates in the various science and environment fields but the ministry is committed to ensuring it now does research.

“I have directed the PS for Wildlife to work closely with KWS board and the management of the institute to ensure that in the next three months we have a clear strategy of where we want to take the institute,” he said.

Balala said the Kenya Utalii College will also set up a campus at the institute in order to attract students from the North Rift and Western Kenya.

“There is enough land here and after the upgrade, we will have research done in Naivasha other than Nairobi where it is currently done,” he said.

The CS said all the three parcels of land owned by KWS in Naivasha will be fenced off to deter grabbers as the location had become a haven for ‘greedy’ individuals.

“We are going to fence the game and sanctuary farms located on the shores of the lake so that our students will have ample time doing their practice while we also use the same for tourism purposes,” he said.

KWS director general John Waweru said the institute will undergo a major refurbishment to be able to attract and retain quality as envisaged in the law.

“We will upgrade the buildings so as to accommodate more numbers including providing them with a bus for ease of movement to the various destinations,” he said.

Others who spoke were the PS for Wildlife Susan Koech and senior KWS board members.

(edited by O. Owino)