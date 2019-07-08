Close

APPOINTMENT

I am ready to work on South Sudan, Kalonzo says

Thanks Uhuru for appointing him as a special envoy, says he is equal to the task

In Summary
  • Former vice president says he has experience in diplomacy
  • He was appointed last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta
by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
News
08 July 2019 - 00:00
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said Kenya cannot be stable if its neighbours are at war.

Kalonzo thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing him as special envoy to monitor peace in South Sudan, saying he is equal to the task.

“To the extent that the newest country in the world is unstable, we cannot be stable as a nation,” Kalonzo said.

He spoke at the official opening of Missioners of Hope Christ Ministries Church at Utawala in Nairobi on Sunday.

Kalonzo said he is ready to execute his mandate with commitment to ensure that he contributes to restoring peace in South Sudan.

“I believe that Kenya cannot be safe if our neighbours are at war. We are bordering the Republic of South Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda. We intend to do our best,” he added.

The former vice president said he has experience in diplomacy.

“It is what we have done before and I will manage. I will be working as a Special Envoy to the Republic of South Sudan. We are yet to sit and plan. We wish our sisters and brothers well and even from the northern countries. I take this opportunity to thank the President for appointing me to the position,” he said.

Kalonzo was accompanied by several Wiper leaders who said they will not tire to push for his election as president in 2022.

They also lauded Uhuru for offering the former vice president the position envoy.

Kalonzo was appointed to the position last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

