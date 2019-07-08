Government sets aside 750 acres to conserve Mountain Bongo

Rated as the most elusive and extremely rare species of the antelope family, the Mountain Bongo has reached an all-time low according to a study thus the call to protect the species.

It is due to their elusive nature that the animal has remained relatively unknown to many despite its uniqueness to Kenyan mountainous habitats of Mount Kenya and the Aberdares.

The species, mostly a native of mountainous environment in their dark brown coat with white and yellow stripes running down their body makes them camouflage and remain perfectly at home in their habitats.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service, concerted efforts between the government, various stakeholders and conservation agencies, other conservation measures have been undertaken alongside the repatriation to conserve and understand various biological aspects of the bongo in the wild.

The core objective of the project was to establish an in situ captive breeding programme, in a natural setting, as the first phase of several conservation steps required to reintroduce mountain bongos to the wild.

In 2003, a bongo repatriation programme from the USA was initiated to establish a sustainable, in situ managed bongo population.

The programme saw the repatriation of 18 Mountain Bongo from the USA where they were held in zoos. It aims to grow their numbers and avail them to the National Bongo Conservation Task Force (NBTF) under The Mountain Bongo Breeding Program Repatriation Project.

The numbers of the species has steadily risen to 76 as at July 2019 from 18 when the efforts begun back in 2004 according to KWS records.

On 26-28 July 2010, a National Recovery and Action Plan for the mountain bongo was drafted whose action plan’s vision was to ensure genetically viable populations of bongo persist in their natural habitat within Kenya.

Following their declining numbers, with less than 100 species left in the wild, the Bongo was placed under the critically endangered species list by the International Union for conservation of Nature.

Speaking during National Mountain Bongo recovery and action plan in Nanyuki, Cabinet secretary Najib Balala insisted that the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife will set aside over 750 acres of land within Mount Kenya forest to aide in the conservation of the critically endangered Mountain Bongo.

“The land set aside by the Kenya Forest Service will enable us to increase the number of Mountain Bongos to a sustainable population. We currently have 96 Mountain Bongos in the wild and 77 in captivity being used for breeding by the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy,” CS Balala said.