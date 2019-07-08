Anglican Church launches tree planting drive in Ol Joro Orok

The Anglican Church of Kenya in Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua, has launched a campaign to sensitise the local communities to protect forests.

The awareness campaign was unveiled on Saturday at the degraded Ol Bolo Sat Forests in Gathanji Ward of Ol Joro Orok subcounty where more than 15,000 tree seedlings were planted.

Reverend Sammy Kariuki of Bahati Parish said the church intends to use community forest conservation groups, schools and other institutions in an effort to bring back the lost glory of the forest that also serves as a catchment area for Lake Ol Bolo Sat and River Ewaso Nyiro that drains waters at Lorrain Swamp in Wajir.

Fourteen primary and secondary schools from Ol Joro Orok are involved in the initiative themed ‘Plant a tree for a better today’.

“We felt that if the church joins hands with the government, schools and community, we shall go a long way in restoring the forest cover in Kenya," Kariuki said

The cleric said the initiative will be extended to other areas as the church plays its part in environmental conservation to improve the quality of life. He commended the local community, schools and the Kenya Forest Service for their dedication in participating in the tree planting programme.

Reverend Joseph Mwangi from Nyahururu Diocese said the activity is a great one and will encourage children even in the generations to come to conserve the environment.

Nyandarua West assistant county commissioner Stephen Ilimo said the initiative will help the government realise 10 for cent forest cover in the next few years. He said the programme will also help in environment conservation in enhancing rain and improvement of the entire eco-system.

The education officer in Gathanji zone, Lucy Ngugi. said children were better placed in such initiatives since it was going in tandem with goals of education and also go hand-in-hand with the new Competence-Based Curriculum since environmental activities is one of the major learning areas especially in taking care of the surroundings.

“In the goals of education, goal number eight stipulates that education should promote a positive attitude towards good health, environmental protection for sustainable development," she said.

"Under community service learning we insist that the learner practice at home and in the community what they are taught in schools .Tree planting and even taking care of animals are some of what is being taught under the Competency Based Curriculum," she said.