Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge dies

Kadenge breathed his last this at the Meridian Hospital after a long battle with reoccurring stroke.
The former Abaluhya United player who won the league in 1966 has been in and out of the hospital but succumbed on Sunday while receiving treatment according to his family.
Kadenge is considered as the most decorated player in Kenyan history and has died aged 84.
President Uhuru Kenyatta described Joe Kadenge as a sports legend and a sublime footballer who applied his talent fully in the service of his country.
In a message of condolence and comfort to the family, friends and relatives of the fallen football great, the President said Joe Kadenge was an icon of Kenyan football. "
Joe Kadenge represented the best of our football. He was the icon of the sport in our country. It is sad that the hand of death has robbed us of a man who gave his all for the glory of our country," Uhuru said.
Former President Mwai Kibaki said he had learnt of Kadenge's passing with sadness.
"Besides being a household soccer legend—both as a player and later as an ardent supporter of Kenyan football—the late Kadenge was unmistakably a patriot. He gave his all to whichever national cause he undertook to pursue. Kadenge’s legacy will remain an enduring inspiration to upcoming soccer players in Kenya and beyond," Kibaki said.
FKF President Nick Mwendwa said he was saddened by the passing on of the Kenyan football legend.
Condolences to the family and friends of football legend Joe Kadenge. At his prime, Kadenge was unplayable; he terrorised defenders with dribbles, nutmegs and was a joy to watch. He raised a family of great footballers: Francis, Evans, Rogers and Oscar, who excelled in the sport.— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 7, 2019
"His contribution and dedication to the game will forever be remembered and cherished both within and across our borders. On my own behalf and that of the entire Kenya football fraternity, I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Kadenge. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at these trying times, may you find solace in the memories," he said.
In February this year, Kadenge was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital after suffering a stroke.
Kadenge was admitted at the hospital's High Dependency Unit on Thursday afternoon.
He was rushed to the hospital by his children after developing complications in his Nairobi residence on Wednesday night.
The 83-year old suffered a stroke in January 2006. Kadenge at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho, Nairobi, while watching a football match on December 23.
He was hospitalised with diabetes and high blood sugar level complications.
In February last year at a press conference in Serena Hotel, he stunned many of the sports journalists seated waiting for him.
"Nitaenda kucheza mpira huko juu, mbinguni kuna uwanja mkubwa sana," Kadenge said, pointing at the sky as he walked towards the designated spot in front of TV cameras.
"I have been sick for a year now. I was telling myself, 'I'm going. I don't have days in this world.' Maybe, I will play more soccer in heaven. I thought I was well on my way to heaven but God has taken care of me. And I'm still here."
We have today lost one of the greatest talents to ever grace a football pitch in our national uniform. Joe Kadenge was a true ambassador for the country and Kenyan soccer. May he rest in eternal bliss. May his spirit inspire more young people to pursue the game. pic.twitter.com/5CNT2m7mf5— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 7, 2019
In his career, Kadenge played for Maragoli United, and scored one of the fastest ever goal in the Kenyan Premier League.
Kadenge managed the Kenya national football team in 2002.