Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge dies

Celebrated Harambee Stars legend Joe Kadenge has died this afternoon.

Kadenge breathed his last this at the Meridian Hospital after a long battle with reoccurring stroke.

The former Abaluhya United player who won the league in 1966 has been in and out of the hospital but succumbed on Sunday while receiving treatment according to his family.

Kadenge is considered as the most decorated player in Kenyan history and has died aged 84.

President Uhuru Kenyatta described Joe Kadenge as a sports legend and a sublime footballer who applied his talent fully in the service of his country.

In a message of condolence and comfort to the family, friends and relatives of the fallen football great, the President said Joe Kadenge was an icon of Kenyan football. "

Joe Kadenge represented the best of our football. He was the icon of the sport in our country. It is sad that the hand of death has robbed us of a man who gave his all for the glory of our country," Uhuru said.