Uhuru prays for Magufuli’s mother, warns politicians over incitement

• President Uhuru Kenyatta personally prays for President Magufuli's mother Suzana Magufuli after he visited her home.
• Uhuru says no one will be allowed to sow seeds of division among East Africans.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday prayed for good health for President John Magufuli’s mother.
Uhuru who had toured Tanzania on a private visit, held a meeting with Magufuli before visiting his mother Suzana Magufuli at her Chato home where she is ailing.
In a video seen by the Star, Uhuru is heard telling Magufuli’s mother that Kenya as a country wishes her well.
“Sisi tumekuja kukutembelea na kukuhakikishia ya kwamba twakutakia nafuu,” Uhuru said.
This loosely means, “We have come to visit and assure you that we are praying for you”.
Uhuru then did the sign of the cross before breaking into prayer.
“We come before you today oh Lord, accompanied with my brother Magufuli. We have come to visit his mother who is sick, we pray that you continue to strengthen and bless her. Let her get well and take care of her family. In her dedication to praying for the East African Community, may you be her helper,” he said.
Uhuru went on, “We pray that even as good neighbors we shall endeavor to know the welfare of our brothers and sisters. We pray for Kenya and Tanzania that you shall continue to bless us. Shower your blessing upon our countries and give our countries everlasting peace “.
Later on while addressing thousands of Chato town residents in Northern Tanzania, Uhuru issued a stern warning to Kenyan politicians against uttering words that might jeorpadise regional peace.
This is after Starehe MP Charles Njagua was captured in a video threatening foreigners doing businesses within the CBD.
Njagua flanked with his supporters had threatened to storm the premises of the said foreigners, rough them up and bungle them at the airport for deportation.
Tanzania however did not take the statements lightly.
In a heated debate, the legislators led by opposition leader Freeman Mbowe said Kenya should not only distance itself from the sentiments but must prove serious action against Jaguar.
Failure to that, the legislators said they would petition [parliament to institute diplomatic action against Kenya.
Jaguar was arrested a day later after he failed to present himself at the Parliament police station.
He was held for several days under police custody but later released on a Sh500,000 bail.
But Uhuru in his address while cautioning political leaders against making inflammatory remarks said no one will be allowed to sow seeds of division among East Africans.
He said it is unfortunate that some politicians are quick to utter such reckless words without thinking of the outcome.
“Wengine wao hupayuka tu bila kufikiria. Huwezi niambia utamzuia Mutanzania kufanya kazi Kenya, au kutembea au hata kumtafuta bibi. Vivyo hivyo huwezi kumzuia Mkenya kufanya kazi Tanzania, kutembea au kumtongoza binti,” Uhuru said.
This translates to, “ Some of the politicians just speak for the sake of it, without thinking. They are just yapping. You cannot tell Tanzanian’s that you cannot work, walk or look for a wife in Kenya. The same you cannot prevent Kenyans accessing Tanzania or seducing a Tanzanian woman”.