Uhuru prays for Magufuli’s mother, warns politicians over incitement

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday prayed for good health for President John Magufuli’s mother.

Uhuru who had toured Tanzania on a private visit, held a meeting with Magufuli before visiting his mother Suzana Magufuli at her Chato home where she is ailing.

In a video seen by the Star, Uhuru is heard telling Magufuli’s mother that Kenya as a country wishes her well.

“Sisi tumekuja kukutembelea na kukuhakikishia ya kwamba twakutakia nafuu,” Uhuru said.

This loosely means, “We have come to visit and assure you that we are praying for you”.

Uhuru then did the sign of the cross before breaking into prayer.

“We come before you today oh Lord, accompanied with my brother Magufuli. We have come to visit his mother who is sick, we pray that you continue to strengthen and bless her. Let her get well and take care of her family. In her dedication to praying for the East African Community, may you be her helper,” he said.

Uhuru went on, “We pray that even as good neighbors we shall endeavor to know the welfare of our brothers and sisters. We pray for Kenya and Tanzania that you shall continue to bless us. Shower your blessing upon our countries and give our countries everlasting peace “.