Sh381bn taxpayers money 'lost' by government - Auditor

The government cannot account for about 65 per cent of Sh2 trillion spent by state departments during 2016-17.

Only 35 per cent of state ministries, departments and other agencies were given a clean bill of financial health.

An audit reveals that of the accounts studied, 46 per cent had a qualified audit opinion, 10 per cent an adverse opinion, while no conclusion could be reached for eight per cent.

The latest dossier by Auditor General Edward Ouko further reveals that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration may have lost Sh381 billion in suspected irregularities.

The report said the loss — pervasive in about 10 state agencies — arose from material misstatements, unexplained discrepancies and omission of expenditure documentation.

At the same time, most national government entities have continued to report huge unsupported and un-analysed cashbook balances.

The Judiciary is among state entities adversely mentioned in the latest consolidated audit report.

State departments for Correctional Services, Infrastructure, Irrigation, Labour, Livestock, Public Works, Social Protection, Trade and Transport also had adverse audit opinions.

The accounts of the Rural Enterprise Fund, Outstanding Loans and Subscriptions to International Organisations were also found to be wanting.

The auditor further flagged an unexplained use of Sh922 billion incurred by state agencies whose accounts received a qualified opinion.

The auditor further flagged Sh5.2 billion that was not remitted to the Exchequer as of June 30, 2017.

Also queried is Sh8.2 billion in unsupported expenditures by ministries and independent commissions.

The National Treasury and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission did not produce documentation to support expenditure amounting Sh4.6 billion and Sh2.7 billion, respectively.

The Health ministry failed to explain how Sh9.1 million was spent on the East Africa Centres of Excellence for Skills and in Biomedical Sciences projects.