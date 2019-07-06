SGR Nkoroi demolitions victims to know fate next week

A joint valuation report on properties demolished to pave the way for the construction of SGR Phase 2 from Nairobi to Naivasha will be released next week.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Land Commission team was formed to verify the awards given to residents after the EACC raised the alarm over over-valuation, hence stopping the payments.

The EACC came in after the realisation that the NLC gave abnormal awards in which some individuals ripped off taxpayers of millions.

Residents of Nkoroi in Kajiado county were the most affected. Their houses were pulled down without compensation.

The tussle over payment forced Chinese contractor – China Construction Company – to suspend works in places like Tuala, Empaash, Milimani, Oloosirkon, Kandisi, Merisho, Rankau, Kimuka, Kangawa, Nkoroi, Oloolua, Ngong and Suswa.

Acting NLC chief executive Kabale Tache told the Senate committee on Roads and Transport, that they partnered with EACC to relook at the abnormal claims. The joint exercise will form the basis of compensation.

EACC probed claims on 56 properties, out of 93 that are in contention and established a 66 per cent variation in their valuation figures. It recommended further investigations of the remaining claims.

From the preliminary investigations, 73 properties were overvalued to the tune of tens of millions of shillings.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, who also appeared before the committee chaired by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi, said the ministry had already released Sh17 billion to NLC to pay the affected property owners.

“From the Ministry, we know both the EACC and NLC are independent entities and it’s only fair that they should be invited to explain what happened. We did our part; we channelled Sh17 billion to NLC accounts,” Macharia said in response to petitions by Nkorio residents whose houses were bulldozed.

“I want to be sure what I am paying is right. We have been engaging the EACC and together we have formed a joint team to balance the findings of their valuers and those of NLC,” Tache said.

“We have initiated a talk with EACC to unlock this. We have been meeting for the last week. By next week we will have a way forward in terms of how to proceed with payment.”

Nandi senator Samson Cherargei cautioned the commission on the delay in settling the claims as it risked incurring additional expenses if the victims sue.

“There is nothing from EACC stopping you from paying,” Cherargei, who also chairs the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs committee, said.