Mutua asks MPs to enact laws that block corrupt leaders from 2022 polls

Corrupt leaders should legally be barred from vying for elective positions in the 2022 general elections, according to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Mutua said it was evident that those who cannot account for their wealth have either stolen taxpayers’ money or engage in illegalities to amass wealth.

He called on MPs to pass laws barring leaders who fail the lifestyle audit test from political seats in the next polls.

The governor said it is self-defeating to hire thieves to take care of national resources as they will steal most of it.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader spoke during the 54th graduation at Scott University in Machakos County on Friday.

He said that looters of public resources are well known and should be rejected. "You cannot continue hiring thieves to take care of national resources and expect the country to move forward."

Mutua noted that corruption is destroying the nation and radical measures should put in place to check the vice once and for all.

"As a nation, we have to take a very strong stand against corruption as we are killing ourselves without knowing,” he said.

He commended President Uhuru Kenyatta and his predecessors for laying a good foundation for the nation.

What Kenya now needs is a fresh crop of leaders to take it to the next level.

Mutua has announced his candidature for president in 2022 polls.