God's wrath awaits you, DP Ruto tells Raila over church donations

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday hit back at the opposition leader Raila Odinga over Church donations.

Ruto while speaking in Kuria of Migori county said it is hypocritical for Raila to oppose church donations yet the same is biblical.

Kuria remains one of ODM's stronghold and Raila's backyard.

Ruto's move is seen as a plot to seek votes from the region ahead of his 2022 presidential race.

Ruto said it is very unfortunate that Raila who doubles up as African Union Special Envoy for Infrastructure with his brigade are pushing a motion in parliament to cap church donations to Sh100,000.

“Raila ako kwa kitendawili (is in riddles) to take the motion against donation, let him continue making noise and challenging the bible against donation, what awaits him if God’s wrath if the motion goes through, not mine,” Ruto said.

The DP said just like going to church, church donation is voluntary and instructed in scriptures and any move to control that is re-writing the bible which he termed as blasphemy.

“As we go to church we are preparing our place in heaven, those who are controlling their destiny elsewhere are free to go,” Ruto said.

He said while Raila and his supporters are criticising him for taking donation and his money to church, 'they are busy taking their money to witch-doctors and witches at night where nobody sees them'.

He visited Kuria East and Kuria West constituencies to launch and commission several development project where he was hosted by MPs Marwa Kitayama and Mathias Robi respectively.