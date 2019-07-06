Ghost workers targeted in Prisons digital listing

Ghost workers will be weeded out during the 10-day countrywide digital listing of Kenya prison officers, Nyanza regional prison commander Nicholas Emaase has said.

The exercise is conducted by officers from Kenya Prisons headquarters.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on April 2 directed the listing of the Kenya prisons and civil servants.

Kibos and Kodiaga prisons started the exercise on Tuesday.

Emaase said all prison wardens are required to be available for the exercise.

Nearly 5,000 ghost workers were removed from the National Police Service payroll during the police listing.

Nyanza has six counties – Kisii, Kisumu, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay and Siaya – with maximum, medium and women prisons.

The officer in charge of Kodiaga prisons Hassan Wafula said the listing will ascertain the number of officers on the payroll.

The officers are required to present national identity cards, certificates of appointment, confirmation certificates, and Kenya Revenue Authority PIN.

"It is a good exercise as it will enable the government to know the exact number of officers and workers in the prison department," he said.