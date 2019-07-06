Four charged with with stealing police communication radio and handcuffs

Four people were on Friday charged with violently stealing a police communication radio call, certificate of appointments and a pair of handcuffs belonging to two police officers in Kasarani on Thika road while armed with a pistol.

Joseph Ngui, Andrew Nzioki, Peter Mataka and David Mwangi were charged before Kibera senior resident Magistrate Boaz Ombewa. They denied the charges.

They are accused of stealing the items on June 25 from police officers Daniel Ogechi and Daniel Kiplagat with intend to commit a felony.

The suspects were also charged with another count of violently using a pistol and a spanner and robbing a businessman of Sh145,000 and a Techno mobile phone approximated to cost Sh12,999 on September 29, last year.

The accused were also charged with the third count of using a pistol to rob another businessman of Sh401,900 in Limuru township, Kiambu, on March 5 jointly with others who were not before court.

They were arrested by officers Samuel Macharia and Nick Kangangi of Directorate of Criminal Investigations special crime unit after days of investigations and charged in court.

The four denied the charges before Kibera magistrate Boaz Ombewa and were released on a Sh200,000 bond each.

The magistrates directed the matter to be mentioned of July 17 for more directions.