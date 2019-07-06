Close

DENIED CHARGES

Employee who allegedly stole Sh595,000 released on bond

Mutisya is said to have stolen the money from Bidii Credit Limited.

In Summary

• The direct sale executive has been charged with stealing, forgery and uttering a false document

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
06 July 2019 - 00:00
Employee who allegedly stole Sh595,000 released on bond
Employee who allegedly stole Sh595,000 released on bond
Image: FILE

A salesman accused of stealing Sh595,172  from his city employers was yesterday released on a Sh800,000 cash bail.

Charles Mutindya Mutisya is said to have stolen the money from Bidii Credit Limited where he worked as a direct sales executive on diverse dates between April 16 and May 13.

In a second count, Mutisya has been charged with forgery.

On an unknown date, Mutisya allegedly forged a loan form purported to have been applied and signed for by Grace Waiyego Waithaka with an intent to defraud.

On a different count, the sales executive was charged with uttering a false document with intent to defraud

The accused denied all charges before magistrate Helen Okwani at a Milimani court.

(Edited by O. Owino)

MORE:

Magumu boys in school arson released on bond

A 156-bed dormitory went up in flames at 5pm on Sunday
News
1 month ago

Murder accused Kilifi cops released on Sh1m bond

Ayodo and Kipsang' have denied shooting and killing a 17 year old schoolboy.
Counties
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
06 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I wouldn’t exchange cremation for any other job — Nderitu ...
    2yr ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  3. House where broken women find solace
    19h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Taming betting: UK firm to close 700 shops
    1d ago World

Latest Videos