Employee who allegedly stole Sh595,000 released on bond

A salesman accused of stealing Sh595,172 from his city employers was yesterday released on a Sh800,000 cash bail.

Charles Mutindya Mutisya is said to have stolen the money from Bidii Credit Limited where he worked as a direct sales executive on diverse dates between April 16 and May 13.

In a second count, Mutisya has been charged with forgery.

On an unknown date, Mutisya allegedly forged a loan form purported to have been applied and signed for by Grace Waiyego Waithaka with an intent to defraud.

On a different count, the sales executive was charged with uttering a false document with intent to defraud

The accused denied all charges before magistrate Helen Okwani at a Milimani court.

(Edited by O. Owino)