DCI to probe lawyer Karanja Kabage's death

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has directed DCI to probe the death of lawyer and prominent businessman Karanja Kabage.

The lawyer died on Friday night through an accident.

Mutyambai in a statement on Saturday said preliminary investigations showed that the lawyer was driving a black Land cruiser VX along the Southern bypass from Ole Sereni Direction towards Kikuyu.

"According to the witnesses, the vehicle veered off to the wrong side of the road, slowed down, appeared to be making a U-turn before slightly hitting the pavement," IG said in a statement.

Mutyambai said a taxi driver stopped and joined another good Samaritan.

"The victim requested to be driven to Nairobi hospital. The taxi driver took control of the land cruiser and drove the victim to Nairobi hospital."

Mutyambai said a good Samaritan driving in a second vehicle accompanied them.

However, the lawyer was unconscious upon arrival to the hospital.

"We ask for patience and cooperation as we work to establish the probable cause of death," the IG said.

The doctors tried resuscitating him but was shortly pronounced dead.

Following his dead, President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in mourning the lawyer.

Kenyatta described the late Kabage as a resourceful person who was always ready to offer legal aid to those who sought his help.

“It is painful to lose a great friend at a time like this. I pray that God will give the family, friends and relatives comfort and fortitude at this trying moment,” the President said.

Nyandarua County Governor Francis Kimemia said Kabage was one of the most inspirational resource persons focusing nexus of Energy to development of the Central Region block and the nation.

"He urged that Kenya embraces the energy clean and positive nuclear energy to raise national portfolio from 2500MW and compare favourably with some African States with over 90K MW as an enabler to an industrial and commercial icon," Kimemia said.

Kimemia described Kabage as a refined gentleman, a Senior Counsel, a scholar, a student, a teacher, a researcher, a professional, a patriot who loved and believed in serving Kenya and improving its Energy volume.

He said Kabage spent the whole day with him at Safari Park Hotel where representatives of 70 leaders and professionals from Central Region Economic Block met to develop Economic Agenda for their 10 Counties.