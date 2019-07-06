Busia leaders laud intervention on Busia- Malaba road

Busia leaders have lauded the National Government’s intervention on the stalled 30km Busia-Malaba road that was being repaired to revamp trade in the border region.

In December 2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta who was accompanied by his Deputy, William Ruto, on a tour of the county, said the upgrading of the 30-kilometre road to bitumen standard would take one-and-a-half years.

The condition of the road, which is about 50 per cent complete, had deteriorated in the wake of heavy rains in the region rendering the sections of the road impassable.

However, Ruto has given contractors tarmacking the road up to December to complete their work.

Speaking in Teso South where he commissioned the construction of Machakusi Girls Secondary School, the DP said a few challenges that stalled the exercise had since been sorted out.

“By December the residents of the County will take a few minutes from Malaba to Busia compared to the current situation when residents take many hours to reach Busia town,” he said.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and his Deputy Moses Mulomi on Saturday expressed their gratitude to the DP over his myriad goodies to the locals and the assurance that the Busia-Malaba, Malaba-Kewalun roads will be completed by December 2019.

Speaking in Busia town on Saturday, Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi further urged the Deputy President to consider tarmacking the Machakusi-Nambale-Butula road to facilitate trade in the agriculture potential area.