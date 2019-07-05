UN official charged with murder asked for room with bathtub

A witness in a case in which a senior United Nations official is charged with murder told a Naivasha court that the man insisted on a room with a bathtub.

While testifying before Judge Richard Mwongo, a receptionist Joseph Kadonyo told the court the accused said his wife loved bathing in tubs and hence the demand.

“I was left in shock when around 10pm we were called that the body of the wife to the accused had been found in the tub,” he said.

In the case, Nicholas Koskei is accused of murdering his wife Rhoda Mumbi Mutua on July 8 2017 in Jacaranda Lake Elementaita Hotel in Gilgil.

The hearing kicked off at the High Court in Naivasha, yesterday.

A waiter, Ambrose Mapesa told the court how he met the accused near his room sweating and panting minutes before the body was recovered.

He said that Koskei who was clad in jeans told him that he had been jogging and could not get the wife to open the door for him.

Mapesa said that the room where the couple had been booked into appeared disturbed when police and security officers managed to gain entrance.

“The two had been drinking at the hotel's balcony for some time before they retreated to their room where the body of the woman was found hours later,” he said.

The court is set to visit the hotel where the body of the mother of two was found.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old casual labourer has been sentenced to two years by a Naivasha court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of showing minors pornographic material.

Wycliff Namwono had been charged that in February 2019 in Karura village in Gilgil, he exposed the pornographic videos to students of Kariandusi Primary School.

In his ruling, Naivasha chief magistrate Kennedy Bidali noted that under the sexual offences act, the minimum penalty was five years.

“I have considered the mitigation of the suspect who says that the minors saw the videos by mistake and such incidents against minors need to be curbed,” he said.

