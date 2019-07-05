Uhuru flags off iconic Safari Rally at Kasarani

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday officially flagged off the 66th Edition of Safari Rally 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

This year's rally will determine whether Kenya will regain the World Rally Championship status.

Uhuru stated that he is confident with the Safari Rally and that the government is ready to offer any support needed.

"My administration is committed to supporting rallying in Kenya and indeed like so many Kenyans I personally I'm confident that this Safari Rally will be a full series event but also at some stage the opportunities for this are bound and I can confirm that the government through the ministry of sports is eager to lend a hand wherever support that the industry and sponsors may require," Uhuru said.