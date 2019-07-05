Uhuru flags off iconic Safari Rally at Kasarani

• Uhuru stated that he is confident with the Safari Rally and that the government is ready to offer any support needed.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday officially flagged off the 66th Edition of Safari Rally 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
This year's rally will determine whether Kenya will regain the World Rally Championship status.
Uhuru stated that he is confident with the Safari Rally and that the government is ready to offer any support needed.
"My administration is committed to supporting rallying in Kenya and indeed like so many Kenyans I personally I'm confident that this Safari Rally will be a full series event but also at some stage the opportunities for this are bound and I can confirm that the government through the ministry of sports is eager to lend a hand wherever support that the industry and sponsors may require," Uhuru said.
He added that the government is committed to meeting all international automobile federations regulations, standards, requirements so that Kenya may once again feature at the appex of global rallying.
Among the drivers in this year's rally include Uhuru's Chief oF Staff Nzioka Waita.
“I thank all the sponsors and especially KCB Group who have been supporting Rallies in Kenya for very many years” H.E. The President Uhuru Kenyatta @StateHouseKenya #WRCSafariRally pic.twitter.com/qCABGIVMmh— KCB Group (@KCBGroup) July 5, 2019
Waita, will be navigated by former NTV journalist Laban Cliff, who now works at the Presidential Delivery Unit, in State House in a Mitsubishi Evo IX.
Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and former Vice President Moody Awori, a member of the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund board.