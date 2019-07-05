Close

66TH EDITION

Uhuru flags off iconic Safari Rally at Kasarani

In Summary

• Uhuru stated that he is confident with the Safari Rally and that the government is ready to offer any support needed.

• Among the drivers in this year's rally include Uhuru's Chief oF Staff Nzioka Waita.

by TRACY MUTINDA Lifestyle, Entertainment Writer
News
05 July 2019 - 12:28
President Uhuru Kenyatta fags off Car 1 driven by Carl Tundo at the KICC on Friday, July 5, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta fags off Car 1 driven by Carl Tundo at the KICC on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday officially flagged off the 66th Edition of Safari Rally 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

This year's rally will determine whether Kenya will regain the World Rally Championship status.

Uhuru stated that he is confident with the Safari Rally and that the government is ready to offer any support needed.

"My administration is committed to supporting rallying in Kenya and indeed like so many Kenyans I personally I'm confident that this Safari Rally will be a full series event but also at some stage the opportunities for this are bound and I can confirm that the government through the ministry of sports is eager to lend a hand wherever support that the industry and sponsors may require," Uhuru said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is welcomed at the KICC by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko ahead of the start of the 66th edition of the Safari Rally on Friday, July 5, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is welcomed at the KICC by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko ahead of the start of the 66th edition of the Safari Rally on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Image: PSCU

He added that the government is committed to meeting all international automobile federations regulations, standards, requirements so that Kenya may once again feature at the appex of global rallying.   

Among the drivers in this year's rally include Uhuru's Chief oF Staff Nzioka Waita.

Waita, will be navigated by former NTV journalist Laban Cliff, who now works at the Presidential Delivery Unit, in State House in a Mitsubishi Evo IX. 

Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and former Vice President Moody Awori, a member of the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund board.

More:

Mouton in town for WRC Safari Rally Project preparedness evaluation

French World Rally Championships legend Michelle Mouton is in Nairobi for a one-week working visit. She is scheduled to review the draft itinerary ...
Sports
2 months ago

Top British rally expert to train officials ahead of 2019 Safari Rally

Sanders will hold 3-day seminar from June 19 to 21 for top rally officials.
Sports
4 weeks ago

Tundo to use ARC Zambia Rally as build-up for Safari Rally

Tundo achieved his five wins with Tim Jessop after their first in South Coast in 2004
Sports
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by TRACY MUTINDA Lifestyle, Entertainment Writer
News
05 July 2019 - 12:28

Most Popular

  1. I wouldn’t exchange cremation for any other job — Nderitu ...
    2yr ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  3. House where broken women find solace
    7h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Taming betting: UK firm to close 700 shops
    1d ago World

Latest Videos