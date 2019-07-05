State House intruder released from cell

A JKUAT student who was shot after allegedly jumping over the Nairobi State House fence was on Thursday released from police custody.

The court released Brian Bera into his parents’ custody on condition that they take him to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to get treatment for his mental disorder.

The prosecution told court the parents suggested to take him to MTRH in Eldoret and they were not opposed to it.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi suspended his plea taking until further orders of the court.

His father David Bera has been ordered to stand surety for his son and sign a Sh100,000 personal bond.

Brian assured the court that he is going to be well but he had asked the court not to order him to go to hospital saying that the only thing he needs is to stop watching YouTube which gives him ideas.

The student had asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive him but the prosecution told court they had not been able to reach the President to ask for pardon on Brian's behalf.