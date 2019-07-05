Solicitor general calls for dismissal of case on Somalia maritime row

The solicitor general wants a case seeking to compel Kenya to withdraw from the maritime boundary dispute at the International Court of Justice dismissed.

Kennedy Ogeto says the case by Kiriro wa Ngugi and 20 others is frivolous and an abuse of court process. The applicants are represented by lawyer Kibe Mungai.

Kenya was sued at ICJ by Somalia in August 2014 over a contested 100,000 square kilometre oil-rich triangle in the Indian Ocean.

Kenya thereafter filed a petition challenging the case on the basis that the court does not have the jurisdiction over the matter.

Kenya argued that other forms of dispute settlement are in place and the ICJ is as such locked out.

It said that Mogadishu had a treaty with Nairobi that provides for other methods of settlement.

The ICJ dismissed the objection on February 2, 2017, arguing that the MoU did not outline any method for settling the maritime boundary dispute and that in any event, it only concerned the outer limits of the continental shelf to the exclusion of other maritime areas.

Kiriro and the 19 others believe Kenya’s participation in the case, which is scheduled for hearing between September 9 and 13, could alter its boundary.

In their view, any such change ought to be subjected to a referendum as required by the Constitution.

They want the High Court to issue a declaration barring the ICJ from asserting its jurisdiction over the dispute due to "any real or alleged imprecision or lack of clarity in the MoU".