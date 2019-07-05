Raila reads Uhuru speech during Tom Mboya memorial, eulogises him as icon

Family and friends of the late Tom Mboya gathered at Holy Family Basilica on Friday for his 50th death anniversary.

Among the top leaders present was ODM leader Raila Odinga who read Uhuru's speech.

Uhuru is in Tanzania.

Uhuru described Tom Mboya as an icon of post-independence Africa and one whose systems revolutionised the world.

He said Mboya was an acutely intelligent man whose hard work opened doors for hundreds of people to access education and employment.

The president continued to say that Mboya was a pioneer of Africa's independence and our modern states and Kenyans continue to find guidance and inspiration from his life.

Tom Mboya was a family man and had five children together with his wife the late ambassador Pamela Mboya.

His five children are Justice Moureen Odero, Luka Mboya, Susan Mboya-Kidero, the late Peter Mboya who died at an age of 39 and late Patrick Mboya who died at four years.

Tom Mboya will forever be remembered as a man whose legendary status bestowed unity bridges.