Pro-Ruto MPs slam Kinoti over 'assassination' letter probe

A section of MPs from Western have asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to dig deeper to get the truth about the assassination plot on the Deputy President William Ruto instead of engaging in arbitrary arrests to divert the attention of Kenyans from the ‘real issue’.

The MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South), Janet Nangabo (Women Rep, Trans Nzoia), John Waluke (Sirisia), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula) and James Mukwe (Kabuchai) expressed outrage at the manner in which DCI George Kinoti was carrying out investigations over the matter.

They said the arrest of Dennis Itumbi, a Digital Director at the presidency, was part of the diversionary tactics being employed to cover up part of the agenda of the meeting held at the Hotel La Mada.

Speaking at Sirisia and Teso South Constituencies in Bungoma and Busia Counties during a tour to inspect development projects by the Deputy President on Friday, the legislators demanded investigations to establish the agenda of the meeting.

Barasa said DCI officers should stop concentrating on the letter purporting that some Cabinet Secretaries were planning to assassinate the Deputy President and instead focus their energies on individuals who uttered words that appeared to be a plot against the Deputy President.

“Instead of DCI investigating individuals who talked ill of the Deputy President, they are now focusing their attention on the letter,” added Mr Barasa.

Waluke said God and Kenyans would protect the Deputy President from any assassination attempt, saying those plotting such evil deeds would not succeed.

“We want to tell DCI that even if they arrest all the allies of the Deputy President, they will not succeed in stopping the presidency of Dr Ruto. Those planning to assassinate the Deputy President should know that God is watching them and that they will not be in office forever,” said Mr Waluke.

Mabonga asked the police to explain to Kenyans what was uttered in the meeting instead of frustrating allies of the Deputy President.

“Government officers who serve Kenyans selectively do not deserve any public office. Those demonizing the Deputy President should think twice,” said Mr Mabonga.

The leaders said they will support the Deputy President for the country’s top seat when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term comes to an end in 2022.

“No one should gag us from talking about 2022 because it was President Kenyatta who told us to support him for 10 years and another 10 years from Dr Ruto as president,” said Mr Waluke.

Nangabo and Mr Mukwe said the Luhya community will support Dr Ruto for presidency because of his development track record.

The Deputy President asked Kenyans to desist from tribal politics and instead embrace unity for accelerated development.

He said the Jubilee administration was committed to the unity of all Kenyans irrespective of their political and ethnic backgrounds.

“We are working with all leaders irrespective of their political backgrounds with the aim of initiating development projects that can improve the lives of the people,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President, at the same time, said the Government would protect girls against activities, which undermine their development.

Ruto cited early marriages, teenage pregnancies and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) as violence that hinder the development of girl-child education in some parts of the country.

“We will protect girls from sex pests and criminals for them to concentrate on their education uninterrupted,” said Dr Ruto.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong who was present supported development initiatives by the Deputy President, saying they were aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans.He said the county government would work closely with the national government in prioritising projects that have direct impact on the lives of the locals.

The Deputy President opened twin laboratories at Chwele and Kaprot Secondary schools in Sirisia. He also inspected the progress of the Lukoli’s Bridge and the 28-kilometre Busia-Malaba road in Busia County.