Ouko unearths irregular Sh100m procurement in Education ministry

The Education Ministry is on the spot after the Auditor General unearthed a string of procurement irregularities that led to the lose of Sh100 million.

In the audit report for the 2016-2017 financial year, Auditor General Edward Ouko reveals that the ministry awarded contracts to the highest bidders, single-sourced services and made payments for expired leases.

Ouko said this is an illegality.

The ministry is accused of illegally splitting tenders for the purchase of computers and accessories yet the law restricts the use of direct quotations for purchases above Sh1 million.

The ministry split the tenders worth Sh 13.2 million into 12 small portions each costing less than Sh1 million to avoid using open tendering.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang was the accounting officer during the period under review.

According to the report tabled in Parliament, the ministry illegally awarded contracts for the supply and delivery of sanitary towels at a cost of Sh32.3 million.

The report notes that taxpayers lost Sh25.1 million after the ministry ignored the lowest bidders and awarded contracts to six companies that quoted the highest prices.

Nexhom Africa, which was ranked third in the commercial evaluation stage, was awarded a tender worth Sh23.3 million against another company that quoted Sh21.4 million.

Another firm Konyipad Construction was paid Sh23.8 million while a firm that quoted Sh19.9 million was left out in a deal that occasioned the loss of Sh3.9 million.