COP PUNISHMENT

Muthaiga police boss interdicted over Itumbi's photos

Cops allowed Itumbi and his friends too much access including leaving the cells to sit outside.

• Officer interdicted over pictures taken and shared by friends of State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi inside the station.

• Those captured in the pictures include TV Journalist Jacque Maribe, politician Josiah Murigu, and Itumbi's brother David Itumbi.

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
05 July 2019 - 14:50
The photos taken of Itumbi with TV Journalist Jacque Maribe, politician Josiah Murigu, and Itumbi's brother David Itumbi.
Image: COURTESY

Muthaiga Police OCS Alphonce Kemengua has been interdicted.

The officer was interdicted on Thursday over pictures taken and shared by friends of State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi inside the station.

Nairobi Regional police commander Philip Ndolo said that officers allowed Itumbi and his friends too much access including allegedly leaving the cells to sit outside where the photos were taken.

"The OCS is the officer in charge of a police station and is therefore responsible for whatever goes on in the station," Ndolo said.

Those captured in the pictures include TV Journalist Jacque Maribe, politician Josiah Murigu, and Itumbi's brother David Itumbi.

The Nairobi police boss confirmed investigations have been launched over the conduct of the officer.

"If found innocent, he will continue discharging his duties. However, if found guilty, disciplinary action will be taken on him," Ndolo said.

The investigation will take between one to two weeks.

